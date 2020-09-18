Donald Wayne Atkins, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Donald was born on July 15, 1936 in Fulton, Mississippi to William L. and Dessie Wayne Gaither Atkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Atkins; three children, Lee Atkins (Jenny), Barry Atkins (Tricia), and Donna Lay (Robert); along with eight grandchildren (Geoffrey, Lauren, Sarah, Michael, Daniel, Stephen, Will, and Drew) and four great grandchildren (Evan, Hudson, Grayson, and Ransom). Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Don graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1959 and was an avid Ole Miss fan. He coached baseball and was an outdoorsman in his younger years enjoying golf, hunting, and fishing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be mailed to Fulton United Methodist Church at 301 E Main Street, Fulton, Mississippi 38843.
