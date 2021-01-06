Rita Gail Baldwin passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her home . Rita was a respiratory therapist for 35 years, an active member of Black Zion Pentecostal Church, and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all. She has blessed all our lives with her enthusiasm and beautiful smile. Rita is survived by her husband, Johnny Baldwin; daughter, Amy Hill(Jeff); 2 step daughters, Ginger Heatherly(Derek) and Jessie Hutchinson(Wesley); grandchildren, Drew and Emma Kate Hill, Kera and Parker Heatherly, Darby and Fisher Hutchinson; sister, Patti Reed(Henry); brothers, Danny and David Tyra; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Tyra and her mother, Mary Joyce Busby. Visitation will be Friday, January 8, 2021, 12-2PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church. Graveside Service will follow at 2:30PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.