Betsy Ruth Dulaney passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home on March 3, 2022. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Joe) Dulaney, her sister Lynette Dozier, her three brothers, James, Julion, and Graden Summers, and her parents, Hoyt and Gertrude Summers. She is survived by her son Rickey Dulaney (Lisa), and her daughters Ruth Ann Shaw (Lamar), and Vicki McClead (Lee), her grandchildren Chris Hall (Megan), Stacy Shaw (Alicia), Amber Slaton (Chris), Jenifer Fuqua (Dewayne), Savanah McClead, Sierra Walker (Rob), Chace Dulaney and Summer Dulaney; great grandchildren Laci, Skiler, Benjamin, Zachary, Dallen, Dakota, McKenna, and Kollyns. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Doris Dulaney. Betsy was born and raised in Fulton, MS. She moved to Memphis after graduating Itawamba High School, and later moved back to Fulton and married Charles (Joe) Dulaney on May 6, 1950. They moved to Acworth, GA, in 1955, where they raised their three children. Betsy received her cosmetology license in 1965 and opened a beauty shop in their home where she continued to cut hair until the age of 85. Betsy was a devout Christian, attending the Church of Christ all her life. She loved going to church, yard sales, shopping and dining out with her best friends, Louis Jarrett and Opal Sewell, spending time with her family, anything the color pink, and playing any kind of game. She especially loved canasta, which she played weekly with her daughters and daughter-in-law, remaining sharp witted and fiercely competitive until her death. A visitation for Betsy will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A funeral service will occur Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM,from the Winkenhofer Pine RIdge Chapel. Burial will occur Monday, March 7, 2022 after the funeral service at Pineridge Memorial Park, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Dulaney family.
