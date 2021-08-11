Mrs. Mary Rozella "Roze" Franks, formerly of Florence, MS and recently of State Line, MS passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Florence where she was a member. Roze was born February 26, 1949 to the late Warren George and Annie Rozeka Burton in Fulton, MS. She lived in Florence for 19 years before moving to Stateline a year ago to live near family. She was retired from the Department of Human Services after 25 years and also worked for several years with Bowers Windows and Doors. She loved to make wreaths, flower arrangements and floral designs. She made the flowers for the church for many years. She loved her church and was very active and enjoyed participating in Vacation Bible School. She also enjoyed watching Ole Miss Football. Along with her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, David Garrison Franks, Jr in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Rozana Kittrell and her husband David of State Line, MS and two grandchildren, Annie and Atleigh Kittrell. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Trinity Baptist Church in Florence, MS. Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
