Jack Arthur Granger, 73, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born July 17, 1948, in Kenosha, WI. He had worked at Chrysler/AMC Motors and Tremont Floral. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Army. Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Granger; Daughters: Lia and Leann Granger; One Granddaughter: Paris Alterson; five Sisters: Rose Millard, Christine Lindley, Bonnie Richter, Melissa Granger, Ruth Granger; three brothers: Vernon Granger, Michael Granger, Richard Granger. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Norbert James. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
