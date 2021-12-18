Jack Arthur Granger, 73, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born July 17, 1948, in Kenosha, WI. He had worked at Chrysler/AMC Motors and Tremont Floral. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Army. Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Granger; Daughters: Lia and Leann Granger; One Granddaughter: Paris Alterson; five Sisters: Rose Millard, Christine Lindley, Bonnie Richter, Melissa Granger, Ruth Granger; three brothers: Vernon Granger, Michael Granger, Richard Granger. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Norbert James. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.