June Hammock, 84, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Mississippi and was a bookkeeper for fifty years. June was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Services will be Thursday, April 7, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Dean Warren officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by three children-Mark Hammock (Tammy), Angela Thomas (Marty) and Christopher Arle Hammock; six grandchildren - Zoe Hammock, Chloe Jones (Chase), Matthew Taylor, Rhiannon Clark, Benjamin Taylor and Krista Thomas and four great-grandchildren - Cole Clark, Cannon Clark, Sabella Zabarovska and Abby Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Arle Hammock and her parents, Sidney and Pearl Williams Pruitt. Pallbearers will be David Estes, Cole Clark, Tony Grady, Joel Horn, Dale Swindle and Andrew Bush. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 6, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
