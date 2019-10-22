Travis Eugene Hargett, age 85, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at Sothern Magnolia Assisted Living. Mr. Travis truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed his dogs and cats, especially his dog named Spot. He attended church at True Life Church. The visitation will 11:00a.m. -1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20,2019 at True Life Church in Tremont, Mississippi, with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Bro. Jimmie Lucas will officiate the service. Burial will be at Shady Valley Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Hargett & Vera Lee Jackson; his sisters, Exie Mae Lucas and Jessie Lee Pharr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Glen Hargett of Brandon, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews. The family wanted to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Southern Magnolia Assisted Living.

