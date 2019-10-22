Travis Eugene Hargett, age 85, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at Sothern Magnolia Assisted Living. Mr. Travis truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed his dogs and cats, especially his dog named Spot. He attended church at True Life Church. The visitation will 11:00a.m. -1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20,2019 at True Life Church in Tremont, Mississippi, with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Bro. Jimmie Lucas will officiate the service. Burial will be at Shady Valley Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Hargett & Vera Lee Jackson; his sisters, Exie Mae Lucas and Jessie Lee Pharr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Glen Hargett of Brandon, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews. The family wanted to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Southern Magnolia Assisted Living.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.