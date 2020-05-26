Benson Roger Harper, age 93, of Cumming, GA passed away May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny & Modean Harper, wife, Jeanette Priddy Harper, daughter, Sheila Harper, brothers, Robert Harper & Haskel "Dugan" Harper. Mr. Harper was a member and deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He also enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his granddaughter, Lori Blackburn, of Cumming, GA, great granddaughter, Anna Blackburn, of Cumming, GA, sister, Wanda Fowler, of Sun Prairie, WI, and brother Johnny Harper, of Smithville, MS. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Keith Martin & Rev. Scott Sorrells officiating. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
