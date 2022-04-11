Andrea Lee Grant Hendricks, 41, gained her wings on Friday, April 1, 2022. She was born January 12, 1981 in Winona, MS to Arvel Lee Grant and Lesa Lee Gilliland Grant. She spent most of her years growing up in Grenada. She was a beautiful soul and had a loving personality. She will be remembered for her love of painting and nature. She was an avid rock collector and had a love for fishing. Survivors include her parents Lee and Lesa Grant; daughters: Kyra (Braden) Pettit, LeeAnna Robinson; son, Lee Robinson; her long time partner Tommy (Peanut) Morse; her adoptive father, Sidney Hendricks; sister, Christy (Philip) Roberts; brothers: David Hendricks, Scott (Patti) Hendricks; aunt, Andrea Stanley; uncle, Steve Esquivel; cousins, Eric and E.J. Esquivel; nieces: Beth Roberts, Mechaela (Andrew) Hendricks. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
