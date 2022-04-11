Andrea Lee Grant Hendricks, 41, gained her wings on Friday, April 1, 2022. She was born January 12, 1981 in Winona, MS to Arvel Lee Grant and Lesa Lee Gilliland Grant. She spent most of her years growing up in Grenada. She was a beautiful soul and had a loving personality. She will be remembered for her love of painting and nature. She was an avid rock collector and had a love for fishing. Survivors include her parents Lee and Lesa Grant; daughters: Kyra (Braden) Pettit, LeeAnna Robinson; son, Lee Robinson; her long time partner Tommy (Peanut) Morse; her adoptive father, Sidney Hendricks; sister, Christy (Philip) Roberts; brothers: David Hendricks, Scott (Patti) Hendricks; aunt, Andrea Stanley; uncle, Steve Esquivel; cousins, Eric and E.J. Esquivel; nieces: Beth Roberts, Mechaela (Andrew) Hendricks. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.