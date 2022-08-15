Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Donald Holland, 78, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Cottage of the Shoals, Tuscumbia, AL. He was born in Marion County, AL and operated Farmers Market/Produce for twenty years. He was of the Baptist faith. Services will be Tuesday, August 16, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Rick Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his mother - Rosie Holland; two sons - Johnny Holland (Paige) and James Holland (Tammy); one brother - Kenneth Holland (Sharon); three sisters - Mavis Thompson, Virginia Poore (Rick) and Kathy Cain; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James I. Holland. Pallbearers will be Scott Cain, Jeff Thompson, Randy Pike, Steven Holland, C.J. Thompson and Tim Thompson. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.