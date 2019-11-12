Jean Inman, age 83, of Clinton, MS, passed away November 5, 2019, at St. Catherine's Village. Family and friends will gather at First United Methodist Church in Clinton. Visitation will be in the church sanctuary at 1:00 p.m. Friday November 8th. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ricky James officiating. Born April 19, 1936, to Velma and Foster Webb, Jean grew up in the small town of Tremont, MS. She graduated from Tremont High School in the spring of 1954 and Jean met the love of her life, Frank Inman, in Fulton on the campus of Itawamba Junior College and married May 22, 1954. When Frank passed away in 2010, they had been married for 57 years. After marrying, they left for Virginia for Frank to serve in the army 2 more years before enrolling at MS State University. Jean got her PHT (putting husband through) in 1958 when Frank graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. They moved to Greenwood, MS, where Jean worked with the Baldwin Piano Company. In 1970, they moved to Jackson where she began her career with the State of Mississippi working for the Department of Human Rehabilitation, Land and Water Resources and finally the MS Department of Environmental Quality. She retired in 2002 as the agency's Business Office Director with over 30 years of state service. Jean was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, a social/service organization, in the Jackson Area. She and Frank were active members of the Order of the Eastern Star at Leavell Woods Lodge where she served as Worthy Grand Matron several times over the years. Later Jean also joined the Clinton Lodge and had a dual membership. She served the State of MS Eastern Star Grand Chapter over the years as Grand Ruth, Grand Chapter Mom and the District Deputy Matron. Jean and Frank were members of Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church for over 30 years. They relocated in 2003 from South Jackson to Clinton and joined First United Methodist Church. At FUMC, they belonged to the Beginnings Sunday School Class. Jean is survived by her son, Edward Shelnut of Edwards; her daughter & son-in-law, T.J. & Michael McSparrin of Clinton; 3 granddaughters; Margaret Anne Shelnut of Canada, Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg (Kirk Odlenburg) of New Orleans, LA, and Cody McSparrin of Metairie, LA. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Clinton, 100 Mt. Salus Drive, Clinton, MS 39056. Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you think video games are a sport?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.