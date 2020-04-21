Lowell "Bud" Jones, 85, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on April 8, 2020. Bud was born on February 4, 1935 in Itawamba County, MS to John and Alice Jones of Tremont, MS. After serving two years in the Army, Bud returned from Germany and resumed his employment at Fansteel VR Wesson in Waukegan, IL, where he was employed for 34 years. He went on to work for Abbott Labs in North Chicago, IL, for 12 years before retiring in 2000. On June 11, 1960, he married Dorothy McLamarrah in Waukegan, IL. He was a member of Meadow Ridge Baptist Church of Zion, IL. Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; children, Dorothy (Rob) Huston, Billy Jones, Carol (David) Neff, Susan Jones and Melinda (Joe) Minors; grandchildren, Stephanie Huston, Rachel (Erik) Kendall, Rebecca Neff, Logan Gillings and Kylie Mikels; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Polly (Bill) Marsh. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Pederson; brothers, Jack, J.C., Bill, Jim, Jerry and Joe Jones. Due to Covid-19 and CDC recommendations, services will be private for the family.
