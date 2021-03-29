Elfriede Jungmann Martin, 92, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her residence. In 1954 she lived in Feudenheim, Germany and met Rex Martin when he came to the commissary, where she was employed. They were married in 1955 and continued Rex's career in the Army. They were stationed in Germany, Japan and Korea before coming to the states. His career took them to Salt Lake City, Utah, Fort Polk, LA and Fort Leonardwood, MO. Elfreida studied and took the immigration test and passed it in the 1960's. She was proud of passing the test. She loved watching westerns, Fox News and The Weather Channel. She and Rex were active in the German Club where she met longtime friend and buddy, Mrs. Ruth Kelly. After Rex's death, she hosted her birthday party in Tupelo, MS for her friends and family. She cooked for Rex's sister, Mrs. Lola Wilson for many months. She hosted cookouts for friends and family throughout the years. She hosted many Sunday afternoons with her great-niece, Maritha and Greg Davis. The past couple of years she was able to stay home with the loving care of her great-nephew, Donnis and Shelia Martin. She was a member of Fulton United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 30, 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Martin and a sister, Gertrud Winkler. Pallbearers will be Nathan Martin, Lance Martin, Martin Davis and Justin Osbirn. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Joyce Booth, Brenda Kyle, North Ms. Medical Center Home Health especially Tammy Hood and Dr. Frank Fortenberry for their attentive care. The family would also like to thank Pat Thornton, her special friend and confidante, as well as her hairdresser, for the many years of fixing Elfriede's hair. She loved going to the beauty shop and loved the beauty shop coming to her.
