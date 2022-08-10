Purchase Access

Melissa "Missy" Mitchell Pierce, 50, died Monday, August 8, 2022 in Itawamba County, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS and worked in the deli at Wal-Mart. There will be no funeral services. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL assisted the family. She is survived by two children - Heather Pierce (Cory) and Clay Pierce (Dee); three grandchildren - C.J., Elena and Owen; her very good friend - John Johnson; her parents- Danny and Lena Mitchell; her husband - Chris Pierce; a brother - Patrick Mitchell (Karen); several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law - Cathy Petree Pierce and father-in-law - Terry Pierce. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Foy and Mildred Mitchell, Dellie and Edna Holland and Lee Harper Pierce and a brother, Johnny Mitchell.

