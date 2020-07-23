Vernon Rogers, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home with his family surrounding. He was born April 22, 1942 to the late Gordie Rogers and the late Pauline Williams Rogers. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association where he also served as vice-president. He served in Mission work for many years. He attended First Baptist Church for 19 years and active in church duties. He is a man that led by example. He was a self-taught worker and worked 31 years to become lead machinist in Waukegan, IL. He worked and retired from the City of Fulton gas department. He always loved spending time with his family. The family has selected to not have public services at this time. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Rogers of Fulton; daughter, Lynette (JR) Perez of Fulton; son, Waylon (Genevieve) Rogers of Winthrop Harbor, IL; granddaughters: Deiandra Messer, Ashley Rogers, Zoie Perez; grandson; Michael Rogers, Colton Messer; brothers: Freeman Rogers, Eddie Rogers; sisters: Vick Lindley, Lanell (Bobby) Rodgers, Susie (Boyd) O'Neal, Debi Lawson Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Melinda Rogers, brother: Leroy Rogers, Trice Rogers, Larry Rogers, Troy Rogers, Earnie Rogers In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
