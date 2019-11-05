Dalton Ray Silas Jr., 71, stepped into Glory on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Tupelo on February 26, 1948, he was a son of Dalton Ray Sr. and Jewel Oletta Lindsey Silas. Ray graduated from Banks High School. He worked with the Birmingham Fire Department for 20 years and with Tupelo Airport Authority for another 20 years. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Methodist Church in Turon, MS, where he served as a Sunday School teacher. Ray was a member of the Firefighters Union as well as the Audubon Society. His passion for the great outdoors led his heart to wildlife conservation and preservation societies. Ray was also one of the founders of Smithville Helping Hands, the local food pantry that helped his community. Above all, his faith in God and his love for his family were the cornerstones of his life. In his free time, Ray enjoyed fishing, thinking about fishing, and playing tennis. He was the reigning ping pong champion in his family and could often be found woodworking, outside or watching college football. Ray was an avid LSU Tigers fan. Ray valued integrity and honesty in his relationships with family and friends and will not be forgotten for his kindness and loving heart. He was a humble, family-oriented man that could make anyone laugh. Ray always strived to help others in need. He was honored to serve his communities as a firefighter and was proud of his family's accomplishments. Ray will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ray is survived by his wife, Cindy Silas, Turon Community; daughter, Mandy Lesley (Josh), Smithville; son, Michael Silas (Loren), Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Mikah Beth Lesley, Tinley Grace Lesley, Landry Silas, Knox Silas; brothers, Lindsey Silas, Bryce Silas; nieces and nephews, Shawn Silas, Amory Silas, Hunter Silas, Chad Silas, Ross Silas, Josh Silas, Keri Silas, Kayla Sellers; cherished friends, Tommy Doyle, Thomas Falls, Mike Lindsey, and his brotherhood of firefighters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andy and Nola Lindsey, Andrew and Missouri Silas; and brother, Brandt Silas. A funeral service was held at 2PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville, MS, with Pastor Deborah Lay officiating. Burial followed in Turon Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers were Chad Silas, Ross Silas, Josh Silas, Josh Lesley, Shawn Silas, and Amory Silas. Memorials and Donations may be made in Ray's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
