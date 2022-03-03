Mooreville—Mrs. Annette Bowen Smith, 84, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mrs. Smith was born in Lamar County, Alabama on May 24, 1937 to the late Myrlie Mae Gibbs Bowen and Adolph Bowen. Annette grew up in Amory, MS where she attended school and played basketball. Annette would later meet and marry the love of her life, Robber "Bobby" Smith. Together they would have 70 years of marriage and seven children together. Annette was first and foremost a child of God, loving wife and mother. She worked for Amory Garment for many years and in her later years retired as a Department Manager of Wal-Mart in Tupelo. After retirement, she worked as a Child Care Provider and helped in the growth and mental development of many, many children getting them ready to attend school. Annette was an avid reader and gardener. She was the first one in her community to have the Bookmobile make weekly stops at her house so she, her children and the neighborhood could check out library books. Her flowers were some of the most beautiful in the area. She had a wide variety of day lilies and roses. Annette and Bobby were blessed with 7 children, Robert, Sylvia, Keith, Karen, Terry, Mitzie and Lawanda; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Annette inspired, listened, touch, change, and impacted so many live that she touch throughout her life. But most of all, she loved her church and her family. She was always willing to talk with you about God's word. Her Bible was never far away. Annette is survived by her loving family; daughters: Sylvia Conwill (Jimmy), Karen Fleming (Tony), Mitzie McBrayer (Tim), Lawanda McGarrh (Andy), sons: Robert Smith, Keith Smith, Terry Smith (Kim); Grandchildren: Tony Conwill, Chris Conwill (Amy), Paige McBrayer, Madison, Sophia, Zander McGarrh, Constance Boykin (Dustin), Leslie Pender (Tyler), Tara Underwood (Anthony), Natasha Myrick (Jason Easterling), Tiffany Tubb, Stephanie Maynard (Jason), Chelsea Jolly (Blake), Amy Lamb and June Smith; 37 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; Brothers: James Bowen and Rufus Bowen (Olene) In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Robert G. "Bobby" Smith, Sisters-In-Law: Shirley Bowen, Faye Smith and Jean Smith; Brothers in Law: Hoyle Smith, Herbert Smith and Harold Smith. A Celebration of Life service was at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Boguefala Church in Mooreville, MS with Bro. Jim Manley and Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Burial followed in the Boguefala cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Conwill, Tony Conwill, Ethan Brown, Anthony Underwood, Blaine Oliver and Landon Smith; honorary pallbearers were the Ladies of the church. Memorials may be made to the Boguefala Cemetery Fund.
