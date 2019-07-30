Malinda Kay (Smith) Staples, 57, resident of Warrensburg, MO died Saturday the 20th of July, 2019 after an extended illness. Kay was born and raised in Fayette, AL to Linda Lou (Brasher) and Thomas Murl Smith. Kay is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, 2 children, 3 siblings, and many friends. Services will be planned and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to either the American Heart Association or St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute and can be left in care of the funeral home. Kay's full obituary can be seen at www.sweeneyphillipsholdren.com
