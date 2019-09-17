"We glide along the tides of time as swiftly as a racing river, then vanish as quickly as a dream" On Sept. 8, 2019 our dear sweet family Matriarch, Aileen Dorothy Burch Swearingen passed away at the age of 97 in her home surrounded by much love. She was born in Fulton, Mississippi on September 13, 1921 as the only deaf child of six siblings. She attended the Mississippi School for the deaf in Jackson, where in high school she met her love, Leonard "Buddy" Swearingen. Together after graduation they traveled to Biloxi, Ms to marry, start a career and family. With opportunities scarce for the deaf it brought my parents to Pascagoula, Ms. BVD factory and it was there they met and developed lifelong friendships with a community of deaf people. Aileen later started a career with Singing River Hospital where she worked for several years until her retirement in 1983. Aileen was a standing member of the Mississippi Association for the Deaf and attended every function until she was no longer able. Her family attended First Baptist Church in Pascagoula in her younger years and is of the Christian faith. Mother enjoyed traveling, (especially flying) seeing new places, visiting friends and family. She was an avid writer of letters, keeping in touch with all family members and old friends. She enjoyed watching football, Beauty Pageants, slapstick comedy and telling wonderful stories about her childhood. She also loved working in her yard, cooking and taking care of her family. Her home was always an open door for all her family members whenever they needed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Buddy" Harvin Swearingen, her sweet canine, Ginger; Parents Eula Jane and William Luther Burch, sisters: Euvoy "Shorty" DeLessio and Willie Sue "Bill" DuPriest; Brothers: Harold, Hazel, and Herbert Burch and many, many friends. She is survived by her daughter & caregiver Cindy Ann (Michael) Shaper; daughters Patsy Jane (Murray) Clapper and Beverly Tuskan . Grandchild & caregiver Christopher Sean Dixon; grandchildren Brian Collin (Tina) Clapper, Courtney Michelle Clapper, Michael Brandon Winstead and Chad Anthony (Becky) Winsted. Six Great Grandchildren: Christian Dixon, Brittany Clapper, Elliott Clapper, Brittany Winstead, Rylee Winstead, and Reece Winstead. 1 great-great grand child. Graveside visitation, service, internment Sept. 12 @ 3:30 for mother and her canine pup, Ginger was held at Liberty Baptist Church & cemetery 6344 Hwy. 493 DeKalb, MS. (outskirts of Meridian.). Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
