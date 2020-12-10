Johnnie Moore Thomas, 79, of Madison, passed away Wednesday. Mrs. Thomas was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, James A. Thomas; daughter, Kimberly Rushing (David); grandchildren, Hayden and Hannah Rushing; and sister, Mary Burton. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12th at Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville, AL with Dr. Sonny Kirk officiating. Burial is in Maple Hill Cemetery.

