Francis Etoy (Johnson) Waddle, 90, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away on August 23, 2019, at home. Francis Etoy was born the youngest child to Fisher D. and Nora (Thornton) Johnson on February 27, 1929. As a young bride, Francis Etoy moved to Oregon and went on to live in Waukegan, Winthrop Harbor, and Zion. After retirement, she and her husband lived in Mississippi for nine years before returning to Winthrop Harbor. Francis Etoy retired from Outboard Marine Corporation. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, and church activities. She loved young children and especially enjoyed working in her church nursery. Francis Etoy is survived by her son, Eddie, and her daughter, Sherry. She is also survived by a brother, Ernest Johnson, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Eudith Waddle, and her parents. She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Sybil, Gladys, and Dorothy; and four brothers: Julius, Vonnie, Donnis, and Adron. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2935 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL. at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
