Methel Faye Adams Stevens, 82, passed away on June 22, 2022 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. She was born February 12, 1940 in Amory, MS to Virgil Adams and Christine Whitlock Adams. She was retired owner of Towne Cutters Hair Salon. She enjoyed her work because she loved people and was a hairdresser for 35 years. Faye enjoyed playing bunko, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Starkville, where she enjoyed attending the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Garden Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewayne Stevens. She and Dewayne would have been married 63 years June 21st. Faye was survived by her daughter, Christy Savage of Starkville, MS; son, Michael Stevens (Brenda) of Pickensville, AL; grandchildren, Matt Savage, Harley Bowers (Dylan), and Triston Stevens; and sister, Brenda Boozer of Amory, MS. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Starkville, with the funeral immediately following in the church sanctuary. Rev. Clifton Curtis and Dr. Grant Arinder will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 E. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
