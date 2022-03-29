Carol Westbrook Adkins passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her residence in Wren at the age of 76. She was born August 20, 1945, in Memphis, TN to the late Revis Leigh Westbrook and Alice Janet Walker Westbrook. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Leigh Todd (husband, Chris) of Wren; sister, Joan Westbrook Abraham of GA; a grandson, Christopher Walker Todd (wife, Casey); 2 great-grandchildren, Lily Catherine Todd, Harper Violet Todd; 3 nieces, Amanda Abraham, Brooke Harris, Janna Charoenlap; daughter-in-law, Shae Adkins; granddaughter-in-law, Mary Cate Todd and her best friend Merlin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Austin H. Adkins; her son, Kevin Adkins; and her grandson, Leighton Todd. A graveside service will be 3 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hamilton City Cemetery with Rev. David Harrell officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Kitchens, James Randle, Jason Robinson, HL Robinson, Chad Harris, Drew Huffman. Memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (Leighton's Light) supporting.afsp.org. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
