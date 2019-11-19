Amory - Jeffrey Arinder, 44, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 15, 2019 after a long illness due to diabetes. He was born in Bay Springs, MS, on December 7, 1974, he was the son of William Pat Arinder and the late Betty Jo Collins Arinder. Jeffrey graduated from Amory High School in 1993 where he played football. He furthered his education and graduated from ICC with two Associate degrees; Electronics Technology and Laser Optics Technology. While in college, he worked with the concert stage crew and enjoyed being around the big productions. After graduation, he worked 10 years as a Bio Medical Technician and worked as an electronic technician until he became disabled due to diabetes. A brilliant young man, he continued to work with electronics and computers as well as sound systems the rest of his life. He loved the Lord and was saved and baptized in Aberdeen, MS. He was a member of First Baptist Church and he loved to attend church especially on Wednesday evening services. He was especially close with his mother and loved his family dearly. Jeffrey had a real good friend, Reggie Smith, and together they would enjoy eating out and spending time together. He liked riding in his old 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck or just working on it. He made many new friends while taking treatments in Aberdeen. In his free time, he liked to watch some of his favorite football teams on TV, like the Cowboys, the Saints, and MSU. His family and friends will miss him dearly and all the memories they made together will be cherished forever. Jeffrey is survived by his father, Pat Arinder, Amory; brother, Matthew Arinder (Misty), Memphis; nephew and niece, Tyler and Abigail Arinder; and several cousins. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Collins Arinder. A graveside service was held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS, with Dr. Allen Simpson, Pastor Dennis Smithey, and Rev. Don McCain officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
