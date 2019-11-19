Mrs. Betty Betts, age 85 of Gallatin, Tennessee, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Gallatin Health Care Center in Gallatin, TN after an extended illness. Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. There will be a memorial service at a later date. A native of Parkton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Ben Everett and Ethel Ray Everett. Mrs. Betts was a manager with AT&T in Mississippi. She was preceded in death by a grandson - Justin Harlow. Survivors include 2 daughters - Patricia Stevens of Amory, Mississippi and Deborah Newton of Bowling Green; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.