John C. Bowen, Jr., 73, passed away December 12, 2019 at Diversicare Hospice in Meridian, MS. Mr. Bowen was born March 10, 1946 in Aberdeen, MS to the late John C. Bowen, Sr. and Dora Reedy Bowen. He is survived by his mother; his son, John Edward Bowen (Regina) of Richmond, VA ; his daughters, Kandy Ringquist Petach (Paul) of Los Angeles, CA; Christie Kirkpatrick (John) of Aberdeen, MS; his sister, Judy Blanchard of Baton Rouge, LA; and his grandchildren, Blake Bowen, Kayla Bowen, Bryson Bowen, Jake Kirkpatrick, Madison Kirkpatrick, Jon Ringquist and his longtime companion, Donna Pennington of Toomsuba, MS. A private celebration of life will be held. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

