Summer Nichole Bowen, 39, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. She was born September 10, 1980 in Amory, MS to Jerry Wayne Bowen and Kathy Rye Newman. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. Summer was a Digital Artist. She was a Baptist. There will be no service at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her Mother Kathy Rye Newman (David) of Aberdeen, MS; two sisters Erin Walker (Chopper) of Hamilton, MS and Randi-Lyn Bowen of Aberdeen, MS; maternal grandmother Lois Rye, paternal grandmother Mary Bowen, step- grandmother Earline Newman; two nieces Dovie and Emma, two nephews Matthew and Austin; special nurse Jerilyn Wilson and her loving dog CECE. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Wayne Bowen and her grandfather Randy Rye. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

