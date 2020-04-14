Eloyse Willodean Brown, age 89, of Greenwood Springs, MS passed away on March 22, 2020 at her residence. Private family funeral services will be held from Otts Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Carter Cemetery in Detroit, AL. Mr. Travis Brown to officiate. Eloyse was born on January 18, 1931 in Jasper, AL to the late Ernest Key and the late Minnie Key. She attended school in Walker County, AL. Eloyse previously worked at McCoy Manufacturing in Sulligent, AL. She enjoyed working in flowers, puzzle books, visiting her kids and reading her Bible. Eloyse was a member of New Hope Church of Christ. Survived By: Son: Gerry Brown, Amory, MS Daughters: Sonja Gray, Greenwood Springs, MS Deloise James (Charles W.), Greenwood Springs, MS Grandchildren: Robbie Jean Curtis, Tony L. Brown (Courtney), Gerry Lynn Brown (Teresa), Johnny Lynn Gray (Michelle), Tammy Jo Gray, Michelle Burdett, Shawn Anthony James Great Grandchildren: 19 GG Grandchildren: 10 Preceded In Death By: Parents: Ernest and Minnie Key Husband: Robert Doyle "R.D." Brown Grandson: Roger Lynn Brown Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at: www.ottsfuneralhome.net Otts Funeral Home Sulligent, AL, Directing
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.