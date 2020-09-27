Martha English Bryant, 86, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 19, 1933 in Monroe County to P. Alexander English and Elma Christine Allen English. She lived most of her life in Monroe County. She retired from Thatcher Glass after 20 years. Her favorite pass time was being in the garden with her daylilies. Services will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Rev. R- Kay Willardson officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Michele Bowen of Aberdeen, MS; two sons Patrick Brown (Sonja) of Utah and Kelly Brown (Juanita) of Idaho; six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bryant, two sisters Ruby Sanders and Betty Nichols and two daughter-in-laws Terri Brown and Valerie Brown. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
