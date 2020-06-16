On June 2, 2020, Russell Victor Cobb, Jr., went to live in his forever home with his Savior Jesus. Born to Russell and Hester Ross Cobb in Amory, Mississippi, on October 7, 1920, Russell, his brother Bill, and their sister Dorothy (Dot) were raised to be loyal to God, country, and family. He loved any machine of transportation. Since his father worked at the train yard, Russell and his dog rode trains for short day trips to go hunting. He learned to drive a car when he was 12. His biggest dream focused on flying planes, and he was single-minded in his pursuit. Russell prepared to be a pilot by taking flying lessons as a teenager, and when he was 18, he enlisted in the military as a flying cadet and quickly became an Air Force pilot. Russell met a beautiful nursing student, Mae Fern Harden, and the dashing young pilot and lovely Fern were married for 73 years. They were so proud of their sons, Rusty, now in heaven, and Ron. When Fern passed away in 2015, she took Russell's heart with her. Russell lived a big life during his 99 years. He was able to achieve those boyhood dreams. He flew 68 missions in a P-47 over Germany and was there at the time the War ended. He saw much of the world through the places he was stationed in his military career. After retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, he worked at McDonnell-Douglas and then at Mississippi State. The biggest thrill that he had in later life, though, was being known as "Pop" to his wonderful grandchildren and also to his "greats" who loved to play with him and run off with his cell phone. Russell leaves family and a host of friends who love him deeply and honor him for his service to the country. He is survived by Rusty & Judy's children: Kevin Cobb; Carter & Allison, Katie and Clara Cobb; Kendall and Brittain Cobb; Kelly & Tom, A.J. and Sophie Horner; Tiffany & Chris, Sam & Samantha, Emily Grace and Ashley Lane; and Melody Joy & Charlie, Arielle & Jazmyn Hattaway. Ron & Diane's family are Andy, Ty, and Grace Cobb; and Kasey & Jon, Jack, Lucy, and Sam Shepherd. Russell loved being with his sister Dot and his nieces and nephews. He and Fern always considered Kay and George Verrell to be their family also. The family is very thankful for First Baptist Church Starkville which was their home for the last 50 years. A family graveside service is planned for June 13th to honor his life. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Russell's family asks those who knew Pop to celebrate him by stepping outside, looking up at the sky and smiling as you remember a young pilot who loved to soar above the earth. We leave you with these words from "High Flight" penned by John Gillespie Magee, Jr.: "Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth, And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed... and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of - wheeled and soared and swung High in the sunlit silence.... Up, up the delirious burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace Where never lark nor ever eagle flew - And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod The high untrespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand, and touched the face of God." Russell is home with God.
