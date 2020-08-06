Mable Cummings Coleman, 80, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 16, 1940 in Itawamba County to Roy Cummings and Ila Palmer Cummings. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. Ms. Coleman was a retired hair stylist. She was a member of the Aberdeen First Christian Church. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Bro. David Snyder officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Brent Coleman of Hamilton, MS; one daughter Phyllis Thompson of Hamilton, MS; one son Richard Coleman of Aberdeen, MS; one sister Mavis Riggs (Billy) of Nettleton,MS; three grandchildren Carrie Kendrick, Nicole Coggins and Brooke Rogers(Cody); and three great grandchildren Brently and Callie Kendrick and Sawyer Coggins. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Madie Pierce and two brothers James Cummings and Ernie Cummings. Pallbearers will be family. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
