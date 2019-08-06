Martha Faye Logan Conner, 75, passed away with her family close by, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Oak Tree Nursing Center, Amory, MS. Born February 8, 1944, in Monroe County, she was a daughter of Robert Winston Basham and Lorean Nix Basham. Martha grew up in Monroe County in a very large family where she was one of twelve siblings. She worked during her younger years as a seamstress at Amory Garment. She also worked as a day care worker, as a cook for Amory Christian Academy, and lastly as a dietician at Gilmore Memorial Hospital. In addition to working, she was a wonderful homemaker. She loved her family greatly and she was blessed during her lifetime with two loving husbands. She married David Logan and together they were blessed with four children and many years of happy memories. After his passing, she met and married Harold Conner in May of 1999. She was a member of the North Blvd. Christian Church and she loved the Lord dearly. Her greatest accomplishment in life was ensuring that her children and grandchildren knew the Lord. In her free time, she loved traveling to the mountains, especially to Pigeon Forge, growing beautiful house plants, and cooking for family and friends. Above all, her family and her faith were most important. She cared for others more than herself and always took great strides to serve others. Her presence will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. The memories that she left will live on in their hearts forever. Martha is survived by her husband, Harold G. Conner, Amory; daughter, Angie Logan Scott (John), Amory; sons, David "Chad" Logan (Carolyn), Amory, Stephen Logan (Susan), Amory, Brian Logan (Vicky), Houston; sisters, Sarah Simmons, Natchez, Linda "Gaye" Hall, Tupelo, Joyce King, Amory, Illa Ree Smith, Wren; grandchildren, Justin Logan, David Logan (Anne), Christopher Logan (Sierra), Erica Logan, Alex Logan (Megan), Isaiah Tidwell, Sean Scott, Christopher Scott, Stacy Patterson; Jonathan and Jeremy Grimes; great- grandchildren, Shelby, Taylor and Waylon Miller; Jerimiah Logan, Mealonie Logan; Holden Patterson; Hunter Hatfield; Paetyn and Adalynn Logan; Blaze Logan; and Bentley Householder; Hannah and Haley Grimes; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, David R. Logan, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Nathan Logan; sister, Ann McCauley; brothers, Horace Basham, Marvin Basham, Hubert Basham, and Lee Basham. A funeral service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July28, 2019, with Bro. Tom Weaver and Bro. Nathan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in New Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will include her grandsons and nephews. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials and donations may be made in Martha's honor to the First Friends Respite Care Center, PO Box 117, Amory, MS 38821 or North Blvd. Christian Church, 1201 Blvd., North, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
