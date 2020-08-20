Kathryn Hankins Crump, 87, passed away on August 18, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS surrounded by her children. She was born on September 23, 1932 in Fulton, MS to parents, Curtis and Delphia Hankins. She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church. She worked for many years at BancorpSouth before she retired. Kathryn loved her yard and spending time taking care of it. She loved her home and always made a daily "loop" around the neighborhood in her golf cart to visit with her neighbors. She is survived by her three children, Kathy Bourland (Kenny) of Louisville, William "Rusty" Crump (Judy) of Amory and James "Jim" Crump (Kim) of Aberdeen. Six grandchildren, Shea Bourland of Birmingham, AL, Sarah Crump of Amory, Ben Bourland of Louisville, MS, Katy Bourland Murray of Auburn, AL, Matthew Crump and Jeremy Crump, both of Amory. Four great-grandchildren, Will and Bella Bourland of Birmingham, Ethan Bourland of Louisville and Mason Murray of Auburn. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Crump, grandson, Jamie Crump, her sister Olema Poss and brother, Toby Hankins. Serving as pallbearers are Shea Bourland, Ben Bourland, Scott Murray, Len Crump, Ron Crump and David Odom. In accordance with the Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
