Rev. James Crutcher- Hamilton, MS - 65 July 21, 1954 - April 18, 2020 James Michael Crutcher was born July 21, 1954 in Clarksdale, MS to the late Clarence Thomas Crutcher, Sr. and the late Edna Earl Moore (Crutcher) Burns. Bro. Crutcher passed away at his home in Hamilton, MS as a result of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 65. James met the love of his life when he was 13 years old. He married Lynn Boyett on June 9, 1973. He was employed at Cooper Tire in Clarksdale for 12 years. He and Lynn had 2 daughters: Jamie Lynn and Crystal Renee. James accepted Jesus as his savior in April 1977 after receiving a personal message from God through his television set. According to James, God literally unplugged his television and said two words: "The Rapture." Unable to deny this encounter, James gave his life to God and submitted to the call of the ministry. James became the pastor at Bruce Church of God in 1983. James also pastored at the Church of God in Wheeler, Hamilton, Leakesville and Houston. He had a passion for the gospel and a beautiful singing voice which he used to glorify his Lord. Over the years, James held many jobs in addition to his pastoral work. One of his favorite positions was when he worked as a custodian at Hamilton School. He enjoyed talking to the students and they knew him as Mr. James. He later worked at Nabors Home Center in Houston, MS. He retired from Nabors in 2017 and also retired as pastor from Houston Church of God. James loved singing, traveling, visiting with friends, hunting, riding four wheelers and watching his grandchildren play softball and participate in the band. He was a big fan of the Lady Lions softball team and especially enjoyed the concession stand food. Two of James' great joys in life were his love of food and television. James is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynn Boyett Crutcher. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Jamie (Jonathan) Ray and Crystal (Tommy) Castle. He leaves five grandchildren: Christian Colburn, Ethan Serrano, Jaydan Ray, Jordan Ray, and Jessa Grace Ray. He also leaves two brothers, Tommy Crutcher, Jr. and David Burns and two sisters, Evelyn Rutherford and Teresa Boucher and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billy Wayne Burns. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Monday April 20th at Coahoma County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Brooks presiding. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Boyett, Kenneth Boyett, Cliff Breaud, Jordan Cain, Allen Sanders, and Travis Sanders. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Church of God of Prophecy in Hamilton, MS. Meredith-Nowell funeral home in Clarksdale is in charge of arrangements.
