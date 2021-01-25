Tommy Lane Cummings, 72, was born April 29, 1948 to Bilbo Cummings and Madie Cox Cummings of Amory, MS. Tommy passed away on December 30, 2020 in Gulfport Memorial Hospital after an extended illness and complication from Covid. Tommy is preceded by his parents, his brothers Jackie and Ernest James and his sister-in-law Dianne Wertz. Tommy attended Amory High School where he graduated in May of 1966. He attended Mississippi University for Women and received two undergraduate degrees, and he went on to complete his Master's Degree of Accounting from Mississippi State University. Tommy worked at Vista Chemicals for over 30 years. In 1966 he met the love of his life Margaret Covington. They married June 6, 1969 and were blessed by God with two wonderful daughters Melissa Boedecker (Will) of Vancleave, MS and Melanie Howell (Jeff) of Amory, MS. Tommy and Margaret were married for 51 wonderful years. He was a loving husband and father. Family was always most important to Tommy. He loved sharing stories with his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren about his childhood, his love of education and listening to all that was important to each of them. He gave each of his daughters and grandchildren nicknames to show that each one was special to him individually. As adults those nicknames were still how Tommy would show his love for each of them when they were together. Tommy was an avid reader who loved and doted on his animals. He enjoyed watching his Tivo's and having long and lengthy debates with his family. His family will always remember his deep and hearty laugh, his teasing of everyone and his love for his family. He was a member of Amory Church of Christ. Tommy is survived by his wife Margaret Cummings and daughters Melissa and Melanie. His grandchildren Brittany Canyon (Alana, Kaylee and Joshua Jr.), Justin Colburn (JJ and Jackson), Matthew Howell, Anna Neal (Nick and Riley) and Bodie Boedecker. Brothers-in-law Jack Wertz (Dianne) Amory, MS, David Covington (Cin, Susan, Shannon and Stacei) Westville, MS and Darron Covington (Cindy, Brooke and BJ) Westville, MS. Children of his siblings Jackie (Tami, Dina, Gregg and Esther) and Ernest James ( Mandy, Mathew and Stephanie). He loved his great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM, Saturday , January 30, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Steward Jameson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM with Covid guidelines in place and a virtual service will be provided.
