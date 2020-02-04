Gay Baines Dunlap, age 89, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020 in Conroe, Texas after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on April 5, 1930 in Gordo, Alabama to Marion and Basha Baines. From her birth to her death, she nourished those around her with love, faith, and encouragement. Ma, as she is affectionately known to her family, had a full life and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her many friends and family members. She married Jesse M Dunlap and together they raised a family including two sons, Jess Dunlap Jr. and Royce Dunlap, and a daughter Kimberley Wynn Dunlap. Gay is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Dunlap, their daughter Kimberley, and their son Royce. She is survived by her eldest son, Jess Dunlap, Jr. of Montgomery, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Nan Larson of Clear Lake City, Texas, her daughters-in-law Margarita Dunlap (wife of Royce) and Elizabeth Dunlap (wife of Jess). Ma's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Grandchildren include: Jade Dunlap Yoder and her husband Lew Yoder, and their daughter Blair Yoder of Laurel, Mississippi, Adam Dunlap and his wife Amanda and their two children, daughter Amory and son Brooks, Anthony Dunlap and his fiancee Jordan Hagen, Andrew Dunlap, and Claire Valdez all of Houston, Texas. A Celebration of life will be held at Metcalf Funeral Directors in Conroe, Texas on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am. The service will be conducted by her grandson, Adam Dunlap of First Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.
