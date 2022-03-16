Margaret Maxwell Everett passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter A. Maxwell and Ruby S. Maxwell. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ancie P. Everett; her children, David P. Everett (Janice) and Nancie E. Simmons (Jeff); her grandchildren, Shane P. Everett, Kayla E. Everett and Hope M. Simmons; and her siblings, Jo Ann Pogue and Walter E. Maxwell. She graduated from Newton High School in 1961, and then attended Clarke Memorial College where she graduated with an Associate Degree. She was a longtime resident of Amory, MS, where she worked many years at Amory High School Vo Tech as the Secretary to the Vo Tech Director. Margaret was a member of the First Baptist Church in Amory, MS, where she volunteered in the church library and was an avid reader. After moving to the Gulf Coast in 2015, she became a member of the First Baptist Church of Long Beach, MS. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Margaret to: Methodist University Hospital, James D. Eason Transplant Institute, 1265 Union Avenue, 4 SHORB, Memphis, TN 38104, or call (901)478-9183. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home chapel, followed by interment at Hickory Cemetery, Hickory, MS.
