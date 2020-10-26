COLUMBUS, MS -- Tony Ewing, 53, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Union M.B. Church Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Union M.B. Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.