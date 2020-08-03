LINDELL EZELL Lindell Wilson Ezell age 76 died Friday July 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Mr. Ezell was born in Decatur, Mississippi on February 3, 1944 to the late Albert and Mary Everett Ezell. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, and a former office manager at Lann Chemical Supply Company. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his son Brian Ezell of Aberdeen and his brother Darwin Ezell.

