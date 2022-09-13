Fendley Lee Frazier, 85, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on January 11, 1937 in Tuscaloosa County, AL to Vela and Ressie Henton Frazier. He grew up in Tuscaloosa and in 1954 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for over two years before being honorably discharged. He married the former Jean Glover in 1958 and he was a counselor for many years before retiring from the Alabama Department of Corrections. He sought to help others in any way he could, and he enjoyed playing cards. He liked to travel, go camping, work in the yard and in his garden, and spend time his family especially his grandchildren. He was a member of River Bend Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa, AL. In addition to his wife, Jean Frazier, he is survived by his two sons, Mark Frazier (Angela) of Aberdeen and Mike Frazier of Tuscaloosa; three grandchildren, Kyle Frazier (Halie), Kelly Cobb (Jason), Macy Hayes (Corey), Addie Cobb, and Chandler Cobb; 6 great grandchildren, Madison, Brody, Ellie Grace, Finley, Jaxon, and Carson; nephews, Dennis Thigpen (Debbie) and Steve Thigpen (Valerie); and brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam and Don Thompson and Mark and Beth Poe. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Fraizer; sister, Lorene Thigpen; and niece, Connie Thigpen. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
