Douglas Wayne Greenhill, 79, saw his Savior face to face on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born on June 28, 1940, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Audie "Ralph" and Lola Bell Taylor Greenhill. Doug grew up in a large family in Amory and graduated with the Amory High School class of 1959. After school, he moved to Illinois to live with his sisters and work at Johns Manville. Realizing that he longed to be home, he moved back to Amory and started working at Allen's Big Star. A hard worker, he eventually went to work at True Temper as an Inspector where he made many close friends through the years. After working there for over 36 years, he retired in 2001 at the age of 60. He also proudly served this great country in the National Guard. He was blessed by God with three children, Charlette, David, and Tommy. In November of 1981, he married Patsy Morgan. They were married for over 38 years. Family meant the world to him and he would do anything for them. Over the years, he was a great husband and a loving and wise parent. He was a Christian and a longtime faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. He was a very caring person, who put others first and he worked hard to be a great provider A die hard college sports enthusiast, he loved watching college football, basketball, and baseball especially Mississippi State. He spent many the afternoons at McDonalds conversing with the Afternoon Coffee Group and solving all the problems in Northern Mississippi. He was passionate about taking care of Veterans and donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Doug will be missed dearly in the community and by his family. He left behind a legacy of character and wisdom for his children to follow in years to come. The laughs and precious memories made with him will be cherished by all. Doug is survived by his wife, Patsy Greenhill, Amory; children, Charlette Richardson (Allen), Amory, David Greenhill, Amory, Tommy Greenhill (Angel), Ocean Springs; children by choice, Pam Young (Monty), Smithville, Greg Wilkerson, Smithville, Debbie Williams, Amory; 12 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Dorothy Poore, Amory, Eva Moon, Amory; sister-in-law, Jean Greenhill, Clinton , and brother-in-law, Vernon Watson, Amory; Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law: Jimmy & Sarah Morgan; several niece and nephews; many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Watson and brother, William "Sonny" Greenhill. A Graveside Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Hatley Cemetery, Amory, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. A private family visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service. The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Amory Food Pantry, 123 South Main Street, Amory, MS 38821.
