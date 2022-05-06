Jimmie Depriest Griffin, age 71, of Gattman, MS, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory, MS. No public services will be held. Burial will be in Blair Cemetery. Jimmie was born on October 14, 1950 in Gattman, MS to the late Moman Depriest and the late Jessie Williams. She was a graduate of Hatley High School. Jimmie previously worked at Gattman Sportswear and at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria. She was a member of Gattman Holiness Church. Survived By: Husband: Tulon Griffin, Gattman, MS Preceded In Death By: Parents: Moman and Jessie Depriest Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at: www.ottsfuneralhome.net Otts Funeral Home Sulligent, AL, Directing

