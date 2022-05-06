Jimmie Depriest Griffin, age 71, of Gattman, MS, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory, MS. No public services will be held. Burial will be in Blair Cemetery. Jimmie was born on October 14, 1950 in Gattman, MS to the late Moman Depriest and the late Jessie Williams. She was a graduate of Hatley High School. Jimmie previously worked at Gattman Sportswear and at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria. She was a member of Gattman Holiness Church. Survived By: Husband: Tulon Griffin, Gattman, MS Preceded In Death By: Parents: Moman and Jessie Depriest Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at: www.ottsfuneralhome.net Otts Funeral Home Sulligent, AL, Directing
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.