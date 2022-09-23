Maxine Waltman Halbert, 99, of Jonesboro, Arkansas passed away at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House on September 21, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1923 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John Gebhart and Amy Durst Gebhart. She was of the Methodist faith. She was a long-term resident of Aberdeen, Mississippi which she was the Secretary of the Aberdeen, Mississippi First United Methodist Church for 38 years. After moving to Arkansas later in life she attended the First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Maxine was an avid walker and finished her first 5k in 2015 on her 92nd birthday. She volunteered at the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, the Jonesboro Public Library, and the St. Bernard's Auxiliary. Maxine enjoyed playing bridge, golf, baking/cooking for others, and spending time with her family. Survivors include; two daughters: Nancy Waltman Hill (Herb) of Granbury, Texas, Kathy Waltman Abel (Jim) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; one daughter-in-law: Jodi Pusateri Waltman (Al) of Rolla, Missouri; five grandchildren: Scott Hill (Mirna), Rob Hill (Alice), David Hill (Angela), Chris Abel, and Carter Abel (Carly); ten great grandchildren: Savannah Hill, Gabriel Hill, Catt Kahn (Tahsin), Cami Hurtubise, Avery Hill, Dylan Hill, Connor Hill, Lila Abel, Micah Abel, Asher Abel; one great grandchild: Alora Kahn; and a host of other family and friends. Maxine is preceded in death by; spouse: Albert N. Waltman and Lewis M. Halbert; parents: John C. Gebhart and Amy D. Gebhart; grandparents: Valentine and Margaret Gebhart and Matthias and Mary Emeline Durst; one child: Albert N. Waltman II; three brothers: Walter V. Gebhart, Russell D. Gebhart, and John C. Gebhart; and one sister: Dorothy B. Gebhart Mason. The family will have a private graveside service later this fall in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Guest Registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.