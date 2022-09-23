Maxine Waltman Halbert, 99, of Jonesboro, Arkansas passed away at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House on September 21, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1923 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John Gebhart and Amy Durst Gebhart. She was of the Methodist faith. She was a long-term resident of Aberdeen, Mississippi which she was the Secretary of the Aberdeen, Mississippi First United Methodist Church for 38 years. After moving to Arkansas later in life she attended the First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Maxine was an avid walker and finished her first 5k in 2015 on her 92nd birthday. She volunteered at the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, the Jonesboro Public Library, and the St. Bernard's Auxiliary. Maxine enjoyed playing bridge, golf, baking/cooking for others, and spending time with her family. Survivors include; two daughters: Nancy Waltman Hill (Herb) of Granbury, Texas, Kathy Waltman Abel (Jim) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; one daughter-in-law: Jodi Pusateri Waltman (Al) of Rolla, Missouri; five grandchildren: Scott Hill (Mirna), Rob Hill (Alice), David Hill (Angela), Chris Abel, and Carter Abel (Carly); ten great grandchildren: Savannah Hill, Gabriel Hill, Catt Kahn (Tahsin), Cami Hurtubise, Avery Hill, Dylan Hill, Connor Hill, Lila Abel, Micah Abel, Asher Abel; one great grandchild: Alora Kahn; and a host of other family and friends. Maxine is preceded in death by; spouse: Albert N. Waltman and Lewis M. Halbert; parents: John C. Gebhart and Amy D. Gebhart; grandparents: Valentine and Margaret Gebhart and Matthias and Mary Emeline Durst; one child: Albert N. Waltman II; three brothers: Walter V. Gebhart, Russell D. Gebhart, and John C. Gebhart; and one sister: Dorothy B. Gebhart Mason. The family will have a private graveside service later this fall in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Guest Registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net

