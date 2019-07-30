Dianne Wright Hamilton, 73, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born January 15, 1946 in Pontotoc, MS to Preston Wright and Gladys Self Wright. She was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. She was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. Ms Hamilton was a seamstress for Tuckers Cleaners in Aberdeen. She was a Baptist. She is survived by Terry Keith Willard, her significant other of Aberdeen; one daughter Tina Rienzi of West Point, MS; one son John William Oswalt of Lowndes County; four grandchildren Stacy Wiebe, Sarah Rienzi, Hannah Oswalt and Andrew Rienzi; three great grandchildren Will, Cameron and Adam and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents , four sisters Mildred Thompson, Edith Bush, Wilma Staten, and Robbie Easter and two brothers Harold Wright and Travis Wright. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.