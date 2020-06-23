Sandra Varnell Hammack, 69, died Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born February 19, 1951 in Louisiana to Minnie Bell Higginbotham Priest. She had lived in Aberdeen for the past five and one-half years. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Don Harding officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Angela Gilreath (Earl) of Aberdeen, MS. and Lynn Moore (Scott) of Jasper, AL; one son Steve Hammack (Lisa) of Caledonia, MS; one sister Sally Hamm of Rayville, LA; six grandchildren Kayla Magee, Claire Moore, Harlee Hammack, Anabelle Moore, Ashton Evans and Kaitlyn Gilreath and two great grandchildren Elvert Magee and Jace Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be family. Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Lebanon Cemetery 10292 Darracott Rd., Aberdeen, MS 39730. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.