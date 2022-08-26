Roy Dean Harmon, 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on November 17, 1936 in Smithville to the late Samuel Graden and Bertha Cooper Harmon. Roy lived most of his life in Hamilton and graduated from Hamilton High School Class of 1955. He honorably served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. on March 9, 1956 he married his sweetheart, Mollie Ann Stapp. Together they had 2 children. Roy retired from Kerr-McGhee after a longtime career. If you knew Roy, you knew music was in his blood. He was a longtime member of the Country Friends Band. They enjoyed playing and singing country and gospel music at the area nursing homes and the Sparta Opry. Every monday night, the band met up at Roy and Mollie's for supper and music. He also loved to fish, visit with his buddies and go out and eat. He was a generous man and loved to cut grass for his friends and neighbors. Roy loved the Lord and was a member of Hamilton Church of Christ. Roy is survived by his son, Steve Harmon (Deborah), Hamilton; daughter, Kathy Cantrell (Tommy), Amory; grandchildren, April Hadaway-Wood (Melissa), Amory, Adam Harmon (Jeanna), Hamilton and Ashley Baggett (Brandon), Vardaman; great grandchildren, Samantha Harmon, Addison Sharpe, Dannie Beth Baggett and Kimber Baggett; niece, Wanda Grubbs (Ray), Amory. In addition to his parents and wife, Mollie, Roy is preceded in death by his sister Betty Brown and a great granddaughter, Nevaeh Hadaway. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Ministers Tim Wilson and Evan Bolen officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Harmon, Brandon Baggett, Mike Stapp, Cole Stapp, Terry Holman, Brian Cahoon and Tim Guthery. Honorary pallbearers will be the Country Friends Band, Bill Harlow, Lewis Hood, Pete Bowen, Tim and Phyllis Carter and the congregation of Hamilton Church of Christ. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 1 PM until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
