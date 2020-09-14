ABERDEEN -- Edward "Lee" Harrington, 68, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Services will be on September 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Military Honors and Masonic Rites at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.

