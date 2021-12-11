Gloria Marie Herring, 76, met her Savior face to face when she began her new life in Heaven. She was born on August 23, 1945, in Munford, Tennessee to the late Donald Churchill and Bertha McDaniel Churchill. Gloria grew up in Tipton County, Tennessee. She attended school in Munford before moving to Mississippi. She was blessed during her lifetime with three children and a loving husband, Gerald Gordon Herring. Gloria had one of the most important jobs in the working world, she was a homemaker. Her children and grandchildren were blessed to have such a wise, kind, and nurturing mother and Gloria was thankful for the opportunity to stay home and raise them. Gloria knew where she stood on all matters and wasn't afraid to give you her opinion. She cared about everyone that she came into contact with and she was generous to help anyone in need. A member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hatley, Gloria believed in Jesus Christ and lived out her Christian faith daily. In addition to visiting with family, some of the people she liked being with were her closest friends were Bonnie Moon and Marsha Leathers. She was a member of the Pilot Club in Amory, and she passionate about cooking for family and friends. In her free time, she would dive into a good book or just listen to Classical Music, old time country, and Elvis Presley. Talented and patient, she often times crocheted and sewed beautiful creations which she would share with others, Her family and friends are saddened with the loss of her presence yet they know that she is in the presence of God. They will always cherish the great memories made through the years and they will always consider themselves blessed to have Gloria be such a large part of their lives. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Irvin (Glen), Trumann, AR; sons, William E. Howard (Laura), Pontotoc, Tracy D. Howard (Daphne), Lyles, TN; grandchildren, Wendy Culver, Jeremy Irvin, Josslyn Groff, Corey Howard, Caitlin Ainsworth and Bre McAfee; great-grandchildren, Alexis Holden, Addison Irvin, Bexley McAfee and Hatcher Groff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Gordon Herring; brother, Donald Churchill; and great-grandchild, Jaxton Groff. A Graveside Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi with Bro. Tm McMillen officiating. Pallbearers were Stann Mann, Rusty Culver, Jeremy Irvin, Wendy Culver, Dylan McAfee and Glen Irvin. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Judes' Children's' Hospital or St. Labre Indian Children's Foundation or the Amory Pilot Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
