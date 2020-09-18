Pauline Beatrice Seely House, 91, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory, MS. She was born February 26, 1929 in Monroe County to Walter Seely, Sr. and Annie Berry Seely. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. She worked at the Aberdeen Hospital. Ms. House was a member of the Hamilton Primitive Baptist Church. There will be a Graveside Service at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Center Hill Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Howell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Lynn House (Nancy) of Hamilton, MS; four grandchildren Tiffany Springfield (Jamie), William George (Michelle), Sandy Livingston (Billy) and Kimberly Guest (Ben); thirteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and sisters, one infant daughter and one great grandchild Bella George. Pallbearers will be family. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
