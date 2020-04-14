Wanda Williams Jester, 65, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. She was born September 24, 1954 in Aberdeen, Ms to Clerman "Skeeter" Williams and Lois Kendrick Williams. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. She had been an employee of Beneficial Finance. She was a Methodist. There will be a private Memorial Service at a later date. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Angela Wooley of Columbus, MS and Amy Pennington of Caledonia, MS; one son Chris Wooley of Amory, MS; one brother Ray Williams (Ellen) of Madison, MS; six grandchildren and one sister-in-law Dianne Keeton Williams of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Don Williams and Mike Williams. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
